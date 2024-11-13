Ben Stiller cares for delinquent orphans in Nutcrackers

Ben Stiller hasn't been in the limelight in front of the camera much for a while now, as the comedy star has instead favoured trying his hand at producing and directing, ultimately giving the world projects like Severance. But Stiller is seemingly looking to get his acting shoes back on as of late, as he will soon headline the upcoming Christmas comedy Nutcrackers.

The movie revolves around a man who is tasked with caring for four delinquent child siblings after their parents tragically died, until a foster home solution can be found. Stiller soon discovers that this will be more of a challenge than he expected, but also begins to realise that taking on this task might just bring back a bit of the humanity and emotion he has lost over the years following dealing with his own trauma.

Nutcrackers will be debuting on Hulu and Disney+ on November 29, and with that premiere edging ever closer, you can see the trailer for the film below.