Ben Starr joins Fortnite as the original member of the star-studded The Seven, The Visitor

HQ

Fortnite is a behemoth that has brought all kinds of epic brands and franchises to the game over the years, but it's also grown so large that many major celebrities have wanted to become involved with the project too. To this end, we've seen Dwayne Johnson join the cast as The Foundation, appearing alongside Joel McHale as The Scientist, Rahul Kohli as The Origin, Cherami Leigh as The Imagined, Laura Bailey as The Order, and even Brie Larson as The Paradigm. These characters are all part of "The Seven" even though we've only named six characters...

The seventh is actually the first to arrive in Fortnite, a character that hasn't had as much of a key narrative presence as the rest in major in-game events and such. It's the iconic The Visitor, which has for years not been voiced by a major actor, until now.

It has been confirmed that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Final Fantasy XVI star Ben Starr will be joining the battle royale to voice The Visitor. Starr has commented on the situation with the following:

"I'm so excited to bring back this iconic member of The Seven. I imagine I'll be very normal about it."

It's unclear when we will first hear Starr's voice emanating from The Visitor but no doubt it will be soon.