Ben Shelton wins first ATP Masters 1,000 in Toronto

Ben Shelton has been crowned in Canada, defeating Karen Khachanov and lifting his first Masters 1,000 title, It is his third ATP title, and the biggest so far, since the American turned pro in 2022. He won Japan Open in 2023 (ATP 500), Men's Clay Court Championships (ATP 240), and lost two finals at Swiss Indoors and Bavarian Open before his Canadian Open victory against the Russian player, will maintain his World No. 6 ranking.

Earlier in the tournament, he defeated Alex de Miñaur and Taylor Fritz. In the Toronto fimal, he had to overcome a set against to claim the victory, 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) and become the youngest champion in the American ATP Masters since Andy Roddick, who was 21 in 2004. The victory also puts him fourth in the race for ATP Finals in November, with a balance of 32-16.

"It's a surreal feeling", said Shelton. "It's been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself."

Khachanov, who had at reach his second Masters 1,000 after his victory in 2018, will still climb to World No. 12. Both will immediately move to Cincinnati, where the next Masters 1,000 is about to begin.