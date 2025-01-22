Ben Shelton reaches his second semi-finals ever in Australia

HQ

Australian Open semi-finals for men's singles will take place on Friday. Yesterday, after Djokovic beat Alcaraz in an epic match and Zverev did the same with Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton (22, Florida, US) reached his second major semi-finals today.

Shelton, who this week jumped from 20 to 14th play in the ATP ranking, defeated Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4). He has become one of the most successful American tennis players lately, only the second active player from the US to reach more than one semi-finals. He reached US Open semis in 2023.

"I'm just really happy to be through, to get my first win on Rod Laver Arena. Thanks everybody for coming out, it was one of my favourite matches of my career", he said.

Sadly, Shelton will face defending champion Jannik Sinner on Friday. Their head to head stats shows Shelton has only won 1 from their 5 encounters, and the Italian is in an incredible shape. He also knows that most people in the crowd will be cheering for Sinner, but it doesn't bother him. "I know I got a few in the crowd who are going to be pulling for me too."