Ben Shelton knocks Alcaraz out of the US Open at 3:33 AM in New York

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Ben Shelton has knocked Carlos Alcaraz out of the US Open after a five-set thriller that ended at 3:33 AM in New York, the latest a match has ever finished at the Grand Slam: 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) in four hours and 28 minutes. The local crowd have guaranteed that an American will be at the US Open final, as Shelton will next face Frances Tiafoe on Friday in the semi-final.

It was the first time that Shelton defeated Alcaraz after four matches, and it came after the Spaniard suffered a severe dip in form in the middle of the match. Alcaraz responded and the fifth set reached the 10-point super tie-break, when Shelton's powerful serve became a deadly weapon against Alcaraz, who let's not forget, was making his first appearance in four months since his injury.

Today, at 20:00 CEST, 19:00 BST (14 local time) the other quarter-finals will begin: Karen Khachanov vs. Alexander Blockx and Alexander Zverev vs. Botic van de Zandschulp.