Ben Shelton eliminated from Shanghai Masters by David Goffin

First big upset from Shanghai Rolex Masters, where one of the top seeded players, the 22-year-old American Ben Shelton, was dispatched in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4, by Belgian David Goffin. The huge age gap (Goffin is 34) didn't matter and the experience of the former World No. 7 (currently ranked 87 in the world) prevailed today in one of the round of 64 matches from the Shanghai Masters.

It was Shelton's first match since retiring from US Open third round due to shoulder injury, which caused him "the worst pain in his life", as he said. With a 37-19 record in 2025, including his first victory at a Masters 1000 title in Toronto and Australian Open semi-finals, Shelton, however, could have blown his chances to qualifying for the ATP Finals in November, as he could be surpassed by Alex de Miñaur and Lorenzo Musetti.

Meanwhile, Goffin adds a second top-10 victory this year, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in Miami. He joins Gabriel Diallo, who defeated Benjamin Bonzi, and Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated another American, Frances Tiafoe, 7(11)-6(9), 2-6, 1-6, as they move to third round.