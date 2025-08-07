Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov reach an unexpected final at Toronto: what time is it in Europe

HQ

The Canada Open final features an unexpected final, after Karen Khachanov eliminated Alexander Zverev in a decisive and close tie break, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), while Ben Shelton edged Taylor Fritz in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). In both semi-finals, the higher seeded and ranked player got eliminated: it could have been a final between World No. 3 (Zverev) and 4 (Fritz), but instead we will have Shelton, World No. 7, fighting for his maiden Masters 1,000.

The American player, 22, has risen in the last two years and has quickly become one of the best young players in the circuit, so a Masters 1,000 title will surely sooner rather than later. Maybe as soon as Friday, August 8, at 1:30 CEST, 00:30 BST, when the Canada Open final is expected to start, although it could start later.

In front of him is Karen Khachanov, a more seasoned player that has had his ups and downs, but has climbed 10 places this week to No. 12 in the ATP Live Race to Turin. The Russian player has only won one Masters 1,000 final earlier, in 2018, at the Paris Masters.

In the head to head, Shelton won their only previous match, in straight sets at Indian Wells this year.