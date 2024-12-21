Ben Schwartz talks about a possible crossover between Mario and Sonic

HQ

As Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to win over audiences, star Ben Schwartz is already thinking about potential crossovers. Speaking to Variety, Schwartz expressed excitement over the idea of a Super Smash Bros. movie, featuring a mash-up of beloved video game characters from both Sonic and Mario. While acknowledging the challenges of getting multiple studios on board, he remains open to the idea, especially given the success of franchises like Super Mario Bros. and Sonic.

Though Schwartz is currently focused on expanding the Sonic universe, he teased that a Super Smash Bros. adaptation could be on the horizon if studios manage to put aside their rivalries and collaborate. As the Sonic franchise grows, fans are eager to see what comes next.

Would you like to see Sonic and Mario team up on the big screen?