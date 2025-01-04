Ben Schwartz suggests a Super Smash Bros movie following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog 3

HQ

Ben Schwartz, the voice actor behind Sonic the Hedgehog, recently expressed his enthusiasm for the idea of a potential Super Smash Bros. movie. During the premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, he discussed the possibility of bringing the iconic characters together on the big screen. Schwartz acknowledged that while such a project would require collaboration between several major film studios, the result could be a spectacular experience for fans. Speaking to Variety, he said:

"There's two things I would love. I love Chris Pratt. I think he's amazing, and he plays Mario — which we probably shouldn't talk about in this interview — but the 'Olympic Games' is great. What I really think could be bananas is if we get a 'Super Smash Bros.' spinoff, but that would take so many different studios being kind to each other at the same time."

Schwartz concluded by sharing his passion for gaming and his openness to future collaborations:

"But the idea that we get to build our own franchise that lives on its own, and we have so many characters within this franchise, that we can do three, four, five, six — that's what I'm concentrating on and that's what I love. If you want to have a battle royale with a bunch of people we all love in video games, because I'm a video game nerd, I would not be against it."

Of course, there are plenty of legal challenges surrounding such a project, but wouldn't it be fun? What do you think—could you imagine a Smash Bros. movie?