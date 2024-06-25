Ben Mendelsohn's brilliant villain Orson Krennic returns in Andor: Season 2

While Star Wars fans argue about whether the TV series The Acolyte actually adds anything or is another nail in Disney's Star Wars coffin, everyone seems to agree that 2022's Andor was phenomenal.

And as we wait for season two, which is expected to premiere in early 2025, we've now received a piece of news that makes us, if possible, even more excited. In an interview with The Playlist, director Alonso Ruizpalacios confirms that two Rogue One: A Star Wars Story favorites will return in this second season, namely the Empire's top scumbag Orson Krennic (once again played by Ben Mendelsohn) and the rebel extremist Saw Gerrera (played by Forest Whitaker).

Exactly how big a role they have to play in Andor: Season 2 remains to be seen, but we assume that Krennic is currently working on what will become Deathstar, and maybe we'll see here why Saw Gerrera left the rebels.