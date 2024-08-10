Ben Mendelsohn returns as Orson Krennic in the second season of Andor

Many consider Andor to be the best Star Wars series we've had from Disney so far, and luckily, there will be another season of it. The events, which will lead directly up to Star Wars: Rogue One, will take place over four years and have a very different way of telling the Rebels' story, with one year covered in every three episodes.

During Disney's D23 event, it was revealed, through a preview of the second season, that Ben Mendelsohn will return as the villain Orson Krennic. Also appearing in the screening were Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly).

Diego Luna, who plays Cassian Andor, had this to say to the audience: "Rogue One changed my life. I've lived with Cassian Andor for 10 years now. Being able to complete this story that starts with Season 1 to Rogue One, is great. In the first season, we go through a single year. He lives under the rule of the empire. Got a taste of courage. This second part of the story will follow Cassian over a four-year period as he grows into the rebel hero we know in Rogue one. In this season, the stakes are greater, enemies more organised, and clock is ticking. Empire threat grows, Andor has a high purpose, freedom and a better tomorrow."

Tony Gilroy who is behind the series had the following to share: "I've had a lot of fun over the years, but I don't know whether I've ever done anything as important as these 24 hours of storytelling we're doing now. I don't know if it's just because it's the thing I'm on, but I don't think so. I've never had a chance to work this big before so it's a pretty big deal for me."

There is no release date yet for season 2 of Andor. But since filming ended in February and Tony Gilroy himself has said that it will take about one year from that in post-production, we can keep our fingers crossed for an early premiere in 2025.