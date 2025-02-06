Ben and Alex talk Kingdom Come: Deliverance II on latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

To say that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has already lived up to expectations is probably quite accurate. The game has been massively well-received by critics, including us, with many regarding it as the first Game of the Year contender for 2025. This is then on top of great Steam player figures on launch day and also amazing sales across the board that saw it become a million seller in less than 24 hours. With no doubt a big weekend coming up for the game in the eyes of the public, we've decided to dedicate the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show to Warhorse's RPG sequel.

That's right, Alex and I have teamed up to make Kingdom Come: Deliverance II the focal point of the latest episode of the show, for a dedicated reviewcast where we discuss what we like, what we didn't like as much, and generally why the game is such a marvelous creation.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of the podcast below, or head over to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker to catch it elsewhere too.