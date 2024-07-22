Ben and Alex talk about their favourite movies of 2024 so far in the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Now that we're in the second half of 2024, we've been looking back at the first six months of the year to discuss which games and movies we've been most impressed with so far. While you can read dedicated articles to both premises (games and movies), we've also been discussing these topics on the last couple of The Gamereactor Show episodes.

On the 29th episode, Alex and I came together to discuss our favourite movies of 2024 so far. While there were a fair few similarities, we did ultimately come up with two unique top three films, so to see which three flicks stood out the most to me and to Alex, be sure to catch the latest episode of the podcast.

You can find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, and Spreaker, and of course below.