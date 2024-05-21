Ben and Alex share their thoughts on the Assassin's Creed Shadows discourse in the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

There are a lot of conversations currently surrounding Assassin's Creed Shadows and the representation in the game, and the way some historical figures have been included. It's a very volatile topic, which is why we figured it's about time to talk about the game on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show.

Ben and Alex have come together to talk about the conflicting reveal of the upcoming Ubisoft title and share their thoughts on the discourse surrounding it.

In the show, the 25th show to be exact, we also chat about the recently affirmed Grand Theft Auto VI release window, the reviews and initial impressions of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, and talk a little about 2K's big reveal planned for this year's Summer Game Fest show.

Check out the show below, or by heading to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.