Ben and Alex share their thoughts on PS5 Pro and Concord's failure in the latest The Gamereactor Show podcast

September has already been an absolutely crazy month for the games industry. Xbox laid off a ton of additional employees, Sony shut down a game it had barely launched and then revealed a console many claim is unnecessary, two games launched in parallel and catapulted themselves towards the pinnacle of the Game of the Year conversation, and all of this has happened before we're even halfway through the month.

It's specifically with much of this in mind that we've built the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show around. Myself and Alex came together to discuss the unveiling of the PS5 Pro and if we do or do not actually need it, we chat about the failure of Concord and where criticism of the game is and isn't warranted, we share some brief thoughts on Astro Bot and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II and discuss how they fit into the GOTY conversation, and of course we get distracted and chat about a few less expected things to boot.

