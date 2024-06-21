Ben and Alex review and rank Summer Game Fest shows on the latest The Gamereactor Show

HQ

Now that Summer Game Fest is behind us, The Gamereactor Show crew of Ben and Alex have decided to sit down and recap, review, and rank this start to the summer event season.

We've come together to talk all about Summer Game Fest Live, Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and a little about the recent Nintendo Direct too. Then, we decided to compare one against the other, before sharing our personal rankings of the shows, incorporating the PlayStation State of Play that occurred just before that as well.

To see which shows we enjoyed the most and what Ben and Alex's individual rankings are, be sure to listen to the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, Spotify, and Spreaker.