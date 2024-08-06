Ben Affleck to star as Hulk Hogan in new movie

Good Will Hunting is getting a bit of a reunion, as Ben Affleck is set to work once more with director Gus Van Sant on a new biopic called Killing Gawker. The film sees Affleck star as Hulk Hogan, but the Hulkster won't be telling you to eat your greens or sitting leg drops on people in this film.

Instead, he'll be dealing with the scandal of his leaked sex tape. The film will follow the lawsuit that Hogan filed against Gawker for publishing a sex tape of the former pro-wrestling star. It's sure to be a new look on the Hulkster.

As per the report from The Insneider, we don't have any release date information to go on, but it's likely we won't be seeing the film until next year at the earliest.