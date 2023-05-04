Ben Affleck talks about his scrapped Batman film

HQ

We're a bit saddened that Ben Affleck never got the chance to fulfil his plans for his Batman movie and based on leaked information, it sounds like an exciting project to say the least. During Zack Snyder's recent Full Circle Justice League, the actor revealed a little more about his ideas and thoughts, also confirming that Deathstroke was planned to be Batman's main enemy in the Fincher-inspired film.

"There were a number of them that I was kind of exploring, and, the plans were to make interesting, nuanced, complex characters, in particular to the character you mentioned. I kind of feel like either you do - I'm just going to get into my own preference here - but either you do a kind of massive one villain that is so formidable you just can't imagine how your protagonist is going to be able to overcome it. Or you have to really sort of populate kind of, you know, Injustice - these big group villains - where you have to get all these different characters."

Affleck also talked about how he wanted to give Deathstroke time to shine, making him feel like a genuinely dangerous opponent for Batman.

"So I was at the time really trying to hone in and focus on that character and get into depth and detail about it to make him seem as impressive as I felt there was the opportunity to do. That's the only detail I have for you."

Joe Manganiello, who was set to return as Deathstroke, has also previously given his insights into the film and talked about how he would make Bruce's life less hellish.

"It was a really dark story in which Deathstroke was like a shark or a horror movie villain that was dismantling Bruce's life from the inside out. It was this systemic thing: He killed everyone close to Bruce and destroyed his life to try and make him suffer because he felt that Bruce was responsible for something that happened to him."

Let's hope at least some of the script or some of its ideas will be used in the future because it sounds like a wonderfully dark and exciting Batman film. Which we now most likely will never get to experience unfortunately.

What do you think about Affleck's Batman film being scrapped?