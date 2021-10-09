Ben Affleck says that playing Batman in Justice League was "difficult"

HQ

Next year, the Batfleck (Ben Affleck portraying Batman) will be back for what is expected to be one last romp in the role. Set to appear in The Flash, Affleck has recently spoken about his time as the iconic superhero, in an interview with Variety, where he briefly talked about the differences of working on the Justice League and The Flash movies.

"It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult," said Affleck. "This was really lovely. Really fun."

The Flash is set to be quite the exciting film for Batman aficionados as it will see the return of Michael Keaton, as he suits back up to bring Tim Burton's version of the character back following what will be a 30-year hiatus by the time The Flash premieres.

There's no mention as to who will be taking up the mantle of Bruce Wayne in the DCEU (assuming Affleck does hang up the cowl after The Flash), but no doubt we'll begin to hear more about this as we get closer to the movie's release.