Ben Affleck reveals his Valorant main

Considering how popular gaming is nowadays, we're not too surprised when we hear a celebrity is logging in hours of a shooter or battle royale behind the scenes. However, it's still somewhat shocking to hear Ben Affleck discuss his Valorant main.

On the red carpet at the Valorant Champions Tournament, Affleck said "I'm a Kay/o main right now. And Raze too, I think... I'm a little promiscuous with who I main, you know what I mean? I move around a little bit."

It does seem like Affleck is a big fan of Riot's shooter, as he was even spotted critiquing the nerfs to Jett when he passed by the agent's voice actor.