Ben Affleck plays Batman for five minutes in the upcoming The Flash

The first official trailer for The Flash was released during Super Bowl last month - check it out below to bask in all its awesomeness - and gave us a first glimpse of mainly Michael Keaton, but also Ben Affleck's, return as Batman.

In an interview over at The Hollywood Reporter, the latter has now revealed how much time he gets in the movie. Unfortunately it doesn't seem to be very much, but clearly enough to actually make the fans happy and not just doing a quick cameo, as Affleck says:

"I did finally figure out how to play that character [Batman], and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I'm there, it's really great. A lot of it's just tone. You've got to figure out, what's your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

There are also rumors about other classic DC actors that might show up in The Flash when it premieres on June 16, and we assume we'll hear more about this closer to the premiere (like how Henry Cavill's Superman cameo in Black Adam leaked the weeks before it premiered).