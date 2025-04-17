Ben Affleck defends the original Daredevil movie

Back in the day, it was a rarity for a superhero movie to be good. While the MCU of the modern era might not claim the best quality either, some early 2000s superhero movies were real stinkers. Halle Berry's Catwoman and Ben Affleck's Daredevil come to mind.

But, while it might not have impressed critics at the time, the film's star Ben Affleck still believes it was an interesting film. "Daredevil was an interesting story. It was before Kevin Feige had stepped into the role of running Marvel," Affleck told CinemaBlend. "He imposed a kind of clarity of tone across those movies that sort of figured out the trickiest thing, which is, 'How do you balance a movie where you got people wearing pajamas and have superpowers, and how seriously you take it, and how much humor is in it, and how much you wink at the audience, and what does the action have to look like?'"

This leads to Affleck going on to talk about how today's Marvel heroes "really get it done," as well as sharing some praise for today's Daredevil. "It made the way for great actors like [Jon Bernthal] to step in and really get it done. There's a new Daredevil, I haven't seen it yet, but I certainly love the character, I wish him the best."

What do you think of the old Daredevil movie?