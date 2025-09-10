Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team back up for Netflix's The Rip

There's quite possibly no better known bromance in Hollywood than that of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The two actors came into the business together, created epic and beloved films together, starred alongside one another, and decades later remain tight and close friends who want to continue working together.

The next time we'll see Affleck and Damon reunite will be in January, as the pair are teaming up for the Netflix crime action film The Rip, a movie that follows a team of corrupt Miami cops who after discovering a ton of money in a derelict stash house, face serious trust issues with one another as they deal with the effects of deciding what to do with the cash.

The synopsis as per Netflix Tudum adds: "Upon discovering millions in cash in a derelict stash house, trust among a team of Miami cops begins to fray. As outside forces learn about the size of the seizure, everything is called into question — including who they can rely on."

On top of Affleck and Damon starring, The Rip also features Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Scott Adkins, Kyle Chandler, and more. The movie is directed by Joe Carnahan, who also wrote the script alongside Michael McGrale.

The premiere date for The Rip is set for January 16, 2026, and you can see the teaser trailer below.