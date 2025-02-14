Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal uncover a conspiracy in The Accountant 2

It has taken quite a while for us to reach this point, but a sequel to 2016's The Accountant is almost here. The simply named The Accountant 2 will be premiering in cinemas this April, and with that being the case, a trailer for the movie has now arrived and presented a full look at Ben Affleck's Christian Wolff and Jon Bernthal's Brax Wolff, and sees the pair uncovering a conspiracy that has been hiding a network of killers.

The official synopsis explains the plot in full as the following: "Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to "find the accountant," Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried."

With the action sequel only a couple of months from premiering on April 25, 2025, you can see the thrilling trailer below to determine whether this film is worth adding to your watchlist.