Ben 10's new comic series gives an Absolute-style reimagining of the character

Ben 10 is back. Fans of the cartoon series will be pleased to know the shape-shifting lad and his definitely not magic watch will be returning in a new comic series from Dynamite Entertainment coming this May. After being revealed last year at New York Comic Con, we've now got our first look at the new series, which involves all of the original creators.

It looks like we're going back to square one with this comic series, which appears set to reinvent the mythos. Described as giving Ben 10 its own Ultimate/Absolute series, this comic run involves "a revamped origin story, a straightforward, action-oriented take on Ben Tennyson and his adventures. Updating the concept for a modern aesthetic and sensibility, both those who grew up with the series and newcomers will get the definitive new Ben 10 experience directly from the creators. A wider range of tones and themes will be explored, from drama, comedy, to tragedy, and even the surreal."

Dynamite continues with a synopsis in a press release (via CBR) "Ben Tennyson and his family are out camping, when a meteor crashes nearby. When the inquisitive boy investigates, he finds the mysterious Omnitrix among the wreckage. From that moment, a new superhero is born! This new telling of will allow Casey and team to expand the scale and scope of these pivotal, beloved moments."

The series is expected to pick and choose Ben 10's highlights from all its iterations, including villains, heroes, and side characters that are all likely to appear and be given their own revamped versions. Check out some of the cover art images below:

