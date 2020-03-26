Cookies

Below

Below's PS4 version and Explore update release date revealed

Players can explore the dangerous depths of this most mysterious cave in peace soon.

As you may know, Capybara Games is about to release a PS4 version of Below very soon. The small roguelike with the catchy graphics first appeared on Xbox One and PC in 2018, right before the busy Christmas period.

The game was received well but had many struggling with its difficulty. For its upcoming PS4 release, the developer wanted to prepare a more mass-compatible game and therefore the team created the so-called Explore mode, which is said to be more forgiving. The PS4 version mentioned above comes accompanied with this game mode (which will be a free update for Xbox One and PC) on April 7, according to Creative Director Kris Piotrowski in a post on the Playstation-Blog.

