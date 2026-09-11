Below continues to look like an unmissable Netflix horror series

In less than a month, Netflix will be bolstered by another promising-looking series. Just in time for the spookiest season of the year, the streamer will be teaming up with actor Josh Hartnett to serve up a thrilling horror show that sees a local fisherman dealing with a strange sea creature causing havoc and terror.

It's known as Below and the premiere date is currently set for October 8, 2026. The show will also star Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Speak No Evil's Mackenzie Davis, and as for what to expect from this anticipated show, you can see the official full trailer and the synopsis below.

"When a mysterious sea creature starts terrorizing a coastal town, a fisherman must fight to protect his family and his community's vanishing way of life."