Beloved mobile title Snake is getting a board game adaptation

HQ

Snake, arguably one of the all-time greats when it comes to mobile titles, is set to receive a board game adaptation. A Kickstarter for this rather unusual version has shattered its goal of £3,845 ahead of its November 28 closing date. The creator of the game hopes to ship copies by May 2022, providing that everything runs smoothly.

This special adaptation can be played with 2-4 players, and it's a lot more slow-paced and strategic compared to its digital counterpart. The rules remain pretty much identical though, as you try and grow your snake as long as possible, and it's game over if you can no longer move. The player that manages to outlive everyone else's snakes is declared the winner.

You can take a look at what Snake will look like in board game form below:

Thanks, Comic Book.