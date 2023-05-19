Beloved Game Boy Advance Mario games join Nintendo Switch Online next week

HQ

The fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already being played by way more than 10 million gaming enthusiasts out there makes it clear that people are having a lot of fun on Nintendo Switch these days. That doesn't stop people from asking about a new Mario game. Well, we're at least getting something more to kill some time while we wait for that.

This new trailer reveals that Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library on May 26. That means the entire Super Mario Advance series will be available on the hybrid console next Friday.