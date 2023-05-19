Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Beloved Game Boy Advance Mario games join Nintendo Switch Online next week

While we wait for the Super Mario Odyssey sequel.

The fact that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already being played by way more than 10 million gaming enthusiasts out there makes it clear that people are having a lot of fun on Nintendo Switch these days. That doesn't stop people from asking about a new Mario game. Well, we're at least getting something more to kill some time while we wait for that.

This new trailer reveals that Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi's Island: Super Mario Advance 3 will join the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library on May 26. That means the entire Super Mario Advance series will be available on the hybrid console next Friday.

