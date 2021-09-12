Beloved 90s RPG Moon is coming to PS4 and PS5

It has just been revealed that Moon, a cult classic RPG developed by Square alumni, will be coming to PS4 and PS5 in the near future. This follows shortly after the 1997 titles release on Steam and Nintendo Switch in 2019, which was the first time it was available for western audiences. The release date and pricing have not been revealed for the PlayStation versions, but a PlayStation Store page listing has now surfaced and the game can be wishlisted.

Within a press release we received, a few details about the success of the game's Switch version were revealed. When the Switch version launched in 2019, it was the most downloaded title on the eShop for the month of its release in Japan and it was the eShop's 7th best seller overall for 2019 in the region.