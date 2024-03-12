Bellroy's new Tokyo bag might not fit bigger laptops, but it's perfect for smaller devices

HQ

If you've ever been to Tokyo, and more specifically the Tokyo subway, you'll likely notice that most people going to and from work are dressed very smartly, and that they carry rather small bags to store their laptops in.

Bellroy has taken inspiration from that idea with its new Tokyo Laptop bag. The bag is just wider than a 14-inch laptop, so don't expect your mighty 17-inch behemoth to fit inside, but for a smaller device, this is going to be the closes thing you'll get to having a laptop sleeve that works as a proper bag.

Check out all our thoughts on the Bellroy Tokyo Laptop bag in the Quick Look below: