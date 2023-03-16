Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Bellroy's card pocket is built for all weather types

      Protect your cards, keys, cash and more with this handy case.

      If you tend to lose your keys, cards, or cash it might be time to invest in a card pocket where you can keep everything together in one safe and secure spot. Bellroy has given its own take on this very item, with an all-weather designed item that can even be used as a bike tire puncture kit, or a case to store a pocket knife, micro pen, lip balm and so forth.

      To see how this All-Conditions Card Pocket shapes up in practice and to see some of our very own Magnus' first thoughts on the item, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, as we've dedicated an episode to all things Bellroy once again.

