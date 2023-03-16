Bellroy's card pocket is built for all weather types

HQ

If you tend to lose your keys, cards, or cash it might be time to invest in a card pocket where you can keep everything together in one safe and secure spot. Bellroy has given its own take on this very item, with an all-weather designed item that can even be used as a bike tire puncture kit, or a case to store a pocket knife, micro pen, lip balm and so forth.

To see how this All-Conditions Card Pocket shapes up in practice and to see some of our very own Magnus' first thoughts on the item, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, as we've dedicated an episode to all things Bellroy once again.