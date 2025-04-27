Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking like Ellie for The Last of Us Season 2

HQ

As Ashley Johnson brought Ellie to life in The Last of Us video games, Bella Ramsey is giving their own rendition of the character in HBO's series. With there already an Ellie that has been put to screen, though, it seems pressures are high for Ramsey to live up to her.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey confirmed they had been in intensive training to play Ellie in Season 2 of The Last of Us. "I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game and her physical stature and, to be specific, the muscle definition in her arms. And I didn't look like that," Ramsey said.

"My body type isn't that. I talked about this a lot with Craig [Mazin], and he never put that expectation on me. He wanted me to look strong and feel strong, and that was in how I carried myself, my posture and the confidence you have. It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated."

Ramsey has faced criticism online for their portrayal of Ellie, as some believe they don't particularly look like the Ellie from the game. This eventually led the actress to deactivate their social media accounts. "It wasn't like this big dramatic thing, but there was an element of it that was thinking about the show coming out for season two. If I just avoid Twitter and Reddit, which now I'm doing, then everything's totally fine."

