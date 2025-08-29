Bella Ramsey tells The Last of Us critics that they "don't have to watch it"

HQ

HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us has been a huge success, but not everyone is happy with it, and there have been complaints about everything from liberties taken with the story to the casting, with Bella Ramsey in particular coming under fire.

Ramsey has heard the complaints, but seems fairly unfazed and has a good response for anyone who is dissatisfied. When she recently appeared on The Awardist podcast, she said:

"There's nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There's nothing that can be changed or altered. So I'm like, there's not really any point in reading or looking at anything. People are, of course, entitled to their opinions. But it doesn't affect the show. It doesn't affect how the show continues or anything in any way. They're very separate things to me. So no, I just don't really engage."

And to all those who have been up in arms on social media and elsewhere with outrage over the season, she has some good advice:

"You don't have to watch it. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again. If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it."

Here at Gamereactor, we have been very impressed with The Last of Us series, and in our review we gave it a high rating and praised Ramsey's performance. What do you think of The Last of Us so far?