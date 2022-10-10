Bella Ramsey is Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us, but she has never played the games

HQ

HBO's The Last of Us series is coming in 2023, and as Ellie we get to see Bella Ramsey. She was recently interviewed by USA Today. It was then revealed, that she has never played either of The Last of us video games.

"I can't wait for "The Last of Us." Did you play the game at all before signing on?"

"I was actually encouraged not to. After my first audition, they asked me, "Have you played it?" And I said, "Nope," and they said, "Keep it that way." (Laughs.) I did watch some of the game play on YouTube just to get a sense of it."

The Last of Us process took a year in her life, at least so far (maybe there are more seasons coming in the future...?)

"I shot for a whole year, which is quite a long time when you've only lived for 19 years. Pedro wrote a little card to me at the end, saying, "How interesting that something so huge and life-changing should happen so early in your life and so late in mine." I thought it was a really sweet observation and I just had the best time."

As Joel we get to see Pedro Pascal.

