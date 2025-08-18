Bella Ramsey: "I could be Spider-Man"

HQ

There have been three live-action Spider-Men in recent memory. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland, with the latter still finding time to don the suit and continue his arc as the web-slinging hero, as is the case currently with production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day underway. However is there room for another Spider-Man, and if so, who should it be?

In a recent interview with Variety, Bella Ramsey of all people, known recently for playing Ellie in HBO's The Last of Us series, has put out feelers to join the Marvel world, even going as far as to claim that they could become Spider-Man.

When asked if they spoke with co-star Pedro Pascal about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as he recently did in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ramsey replied:

"I don't know about that. I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me."

Not that Ramsey is actually a huge Spider-Man fan, as the star noted that they only saw their first Spider-Man film a couple of months ago, that being a Garfield-led flick, a movie they deemed "incredible".