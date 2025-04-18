Bella Ramsey hopes The Last of Us: Season 2's ending "emotionally traumatises" fans

HQ

The Last of Us has returned to television screens around the world. The second season of the live-action adaptation based on Naughty Dog's action-adventure video games has begun to air, and already its leading star is looking to its conclusion, which she hopes will have a very large impact on fans.

Speaking with Collider, Bella Ramsey (known for playing Ellie in the show) has said that she hopes the final episode of Season 2 will elicit some serious emotional responses from its viewers, so much so that you may even want to hate the creators.

"I think that people will hopefully feel really satisfied by the journey of it. I hope people are slightly emotionally traumatized because it's supposed to make you feel it a lot. You might be angry at the showrunners and everyone involved because of how much it will make you feel things."

The Last of Us has always been known for throwing a spanner in the works and catching its fans off-guard with emotionally-complex and morally-grey developments. Clearly this will be offered to some degree in the second season of the show too.

