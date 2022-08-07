Bella Ramsey: HBO's The Last of Us is "very respectful of the game"

HQ

One of the most anticipated TV series adaptations of a video game is the upcoming The Last of Us, which is being created by HBO. With Pedro Pascal starring as Joel, and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the latter has now spoken about the series and how it respects and honours Naughty Dog's game.

"I think people are going to love [the adaptation]. I know there were people worried about it, of course. When something is so precious to you as a viewer — as a gamer — of course you're going to be worried about the adaptation," said Ramsey to She Knows.

Ramsey continued, "But honestly, I think people are going to love it. It very much follows the emotional beats of the game, and it's very respectful of the game and honors the game. But [the live-action series adaptation] brings a new life into it. It explores different avenues that weren't explored so much in the game. I do think people are going to love it. I hope they do. It was so much fun to make, such an experience. I hope that [audiences] feel that experience too when they come on the adventure with us."

HBO's The Last of Us is set to arrive sometime next year. While we know that creator Neil Druckmann has been attached to the project and helping to bring it to life, we're still lacking an exact release date and a trailer at the current time.