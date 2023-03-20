Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Bella Ramsey doesn't expect The Last of Us' second season to start shooting until the end of 2023

With it debuting late 2024 or even early 2025.

While HBO and PlayStation Productions hasn't set a date for when the second season of The Last of Us will start filming and eventually debut, lead stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have given their opinions on the situation.

With the latter in mind, Ramsey has recently popped up on The Jonathan Ross Show (thanks, The Independent), where she gave her two cents on the matter when questioned about when Season 2 will debut.

"It will be a while. I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

Ultimately, this seems like a safe bet, as the script for the second season is still being ironed out, meaning there are months of pre-production to take place before filming can begin, and then following this wrapping up, there will be more months of post-production and editing before the series kicks off its marketing campaign on the lead up to release.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

