Bella Ramsey doesn't expect The Last of Us' second season to start shooting until the end of 2023

While HBO and PlayStation Productions hasn't set a date for when the second season of The Last of Us will start filming and eventually debut, lead stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have given their opinions on the situation.

With the latter in mind, Ramsey has recently popped up on The Jonathan Ross Show (thanks, The Independent), where she gave her two cents on the matter when questioned about when Season 2 will debut.

"It will be a while. I think we'll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next. So it'll probably be the end of 2024, early 2025."

Ultimately, this seems like a safe bet, as the script for the second season is still being ironed out, meaning there are months of pre-production to take place before filming can begin, and then following this wrapping up, there will be more months of post-production and editing before the series kicks off its marketing campaign on the lead up to release.