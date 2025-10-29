LIVE
      Bell & Ross releases luminescent watch described as a "high-tech instrument"

      It's a special edition of the BR-X3 and it's designed with aeronautical inspiration.

      HQ

      Looking for a new accessory to flaunt on your wrist and absolutely draw the gaze of anyone passing by? If so, Bell & Ross has just the new watch option for you. The watchmaker has unveiled the BR-X3, a special edition version of the BR-03 that has an aeronautical inspiration and is "intended for aficionados of technical watches with a bold design."

      The watch is regarded as a "high-tech instrument" that is set in a 41 mm wide and 13.3 mm thick case made of Grade 2 titanium with black Diamond-Like Carbon micro-blasted finish. It has luminescent resin and side pillars on the watch too, to allow it to effectively glow in the dark, and protecting the Calibre BR-CAL .323 timepiece, with a power reserve of around 70 hours, is a sapphire green tinted anti-reflective case and a case-back with a black tint.

      It features water resistance of up to 180 metres, an openworked black rubber strap, and a black Diamond-Like Carbon micro-blasted titanium buckle too. And yes, for anyone who is reading this and now holding their breath for the price, the watch will not be cheap at all...

      Bell & Ross notes that this is a limited-edition model that spans a total of 250 units with each setting you back a completely reasonable €13,900. The good news is that if you do buy, delivery should only take two days.

      This is an ad:

      Would you wear a BR-X3?

