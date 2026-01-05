Belkin presents a slate of new gaming accessories as part of CES 2026

HQ

It's that time of the year once again when tech companies from around the world flock to Las Vegas for the ever-exciting CES show. While there will be reveals and news all week long, already Belkin has made an appearance to present the next phase of its gaming accessory collection, with it largely focussed on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Leading the pack is the Charging Case Pro, which builds on the existing charging case model from the company and expands what it offers by delivering a sleeker, integrated power bank design engineered for convenience. This will allow users to be able to charge the pack without needing to open the case, with the new hinged power bank design also doubling as a tabletop stand. This accessory will cost $99.99.

Beyond this, Belkin introduced three new power bank models, including the 10,000 mAh UltraCharge Pro Power Bank that can power two devices at once and has a magnetic ring for attaching devices. The other models include the 5,000 mAh BoostCharge Slim Magnetic Power Bank that has a camera-friendly design, and the UltraCharge Pro Laptop Power Bank that boasts a whopping 27,000 mAh capacity.

These are matched up with two new wireless charger models that span the Qi2-enabled UltraCharge Pro 2-in-1 Convertible Charger and the compact and collapsable UltraCharge Modular Charging Dock. Then finally, there is the new low-latency ConnectAir Wireless HDMI Display Adapter and the versatile Connect 8-Port Dual Display USB-C Hub too, offering further ways to connect gadgets together.

Aside from the Pro Switch 2 case, each product will launch in March or beyond, with the Switch 2 case available to snag now at Belkin's website.