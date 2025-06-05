Belkin gets into the business of gaming accessories with dedicated Nintendo Switch 2 gear

HQ

The launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 isn't just a massive deal for the Japanese console maker and fans around the world, it's also a big moment for electronics maker Belkin, who is using the mega moment as the chance to get into the business of gaming accessories.

Typically known for its power banks in the past, Belkin has announced a collection of Nintendo Switch 2 gear that spans two case options and a screen protector too.

Talking about the latter point first, the screen protector isn't just designed to keep your screen scratch and dirt free, it's meant to also serve as an anti-reflective measure as well for anyone using the console in outdoor or bright environments. It's known as the TemperedGlass Anti-Reflective Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2, and it even comes with an applicator tool to ensure that you can apply the protector without any bubbles forming or without it becoming skewed and misaligned.

Looking at the cases, the more rudimentary and affordable option is the Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2, with this designed to do exactly what it says on the tin. The case has room for the successor system, a handful of game cartridges in a handy pocket system, and then also room to store a small amount of additional extras, for example a USB cable, plus space to slot in an AirTag in case you misplace the case and console.

The bigger option is the Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2, and this is where Belkin's knowhow and skills come into play. Like the other case, there's room in this option to store a Switch 2, a handful of game cartridges, a small amount of other extras like a cable, and a dedicated pouch for an AirTag too. However, to add to this, we can expect an additional area beneath the console where a 20,000 mAh Belkin power bank is slotted in, which has enough room to have a cable running from it to the stored Switch 2 so that it can charge while being carried around. The power bank can easily be removed and charged up, and here's the real kicker; this case is also back-compatible, meaning through the use of small removable inserts, you can also use this for a regular Switch or an OLED version.

Both cases come in a few colour options, be it Charcoal, Sand, or Green, and as for the three accessories' pricing, you can see that information below. All three are now available on the Belkin website.