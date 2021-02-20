Believe, achieve, succeed: Our most memorable 100% completions on Xbox

You're watching Advertisements

Since their introduction back on the Xbox 360, Achievements have fundamentally impacted how we interact with games. Prior to their existence, beating a game was really the main objective, but Achievements helped to add longevity to our gaming experiences with many fun additional challenges for us to complete. Over the past decade and a half, we here at Gamereactor have dedicated countless hours to chasing down Achievements within our favourites games. Here are just a few of them that we were able to 100% complete:

Alan Wake - Magnus Groth-Anderson

Back in 2012, I was finally moving out of my parents house, and got my first apartment. It's a snap decision, I got ahead of hundreds of others in the posh part of Copenhagen. All my closest friends were travelling at the time, while I was laser-focused on getting into university. So, to some extent, I was alone. No housewarming, no after-move-pizza, and because my furniture and belongings came in gradually, I spent two days, a full weekend, with a madras, my TV and my Xbox 360, and on that thing, in my empty apartment, which signalled a brand new and wholly terrifying chapter of my life, I completed Alan Wake in two sittings.

I was already a massive Twin Peaks-fan, director Sam Lake and I share that passion, so the underlying inspiration that is the narrative foundation of Remedy's creation was already something that got me hooked. But the staying power was what the game carved out for itself, the mood, the strangeness, the sense of dread.

Alan Wake is a game with character, much more character than the majority of big releases, and I felt that there on the hardwood floor, as I powered through the game, trying to muster the courage to walk out of the apartment front-door, and into true adulthood.

I did, ultimately, but I'll never forget the way I played that game, and how much it continues to mean to me. After all, all the other games I've played subsequently have been in furnished homes with people in them, which isn't nearly as effective at not distracting you.

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey - Ben Lyons

Now, I know what you're thinking: Assassin's Creed games aren't exactly all that challenging when it comes to getting the full 1000 Gamerscore. While that is generally correct, for myself, the journey to 100% Assassin's Creed: Odyssey's Achievements was an unusual one, as I did it over its launch week. This title isn't exactly difficult - and it's probably the furthest away from being a traditional Assassin's Creed game we've ever seen in the series - but I absolutely love it, and my 90-hours of playtime within the first week is a pretty good reflection of that.

I'm not really a completionist at all - I have very few 1000G games, and even fewer Platinum Trophies, but Assassin's Creed: Odyssey was a different case. I started playing this game and after a week I had done pretty much everything of concern within its gorgeous openworld of Ancient Greece, and I'm not just talking about the Achievements here. I had travelled everywhere, visited every single location, fought and killed every man and beast I could set my sights on. After that week I couldn't tell where I ended and Alexios started - we had become a conglomerate mass, part heroic Ancient Greek and part pasty Brit.

Needless to say, racking up all the Achievements basically comes as second nature when you beat the game to this degree. However, at the end, one eluded me. It was a secret achievement called Stink Eye, and it asked you to recover the Cyclop's Eye from a goat on Kephallonia. I was stumped as to what it meant, until it clicked with me that a goat had gobbled up the lootable item, and it was my duty to go slaughtering the many goats that called the island home in search of it.

While this wasn't the send off I was particularly looking for - a lot of games have a truly terrifying boss to face down at the end of it all - it did mark the final hurdle for me in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. Even though I basically became a hermit for the duration of that launch week, if I had the chance to relive it all over again, I would do so without so much as a second thought.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - Silje Marie Ruud Slette

I was one of the many who grew up with the original Crash Bandicoot games, despite my somewhat young age (the games came out before I was born). They, as well as the Spyro games, literally defined my childhood. Therefore, I was super stoked when Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy was announced, and I ended up grabbing a copy on its release day. I did, however, not remember how challenging these games were, especially the first one. Oh my...

So, when I first played through the lovely remake of Crash Bandicoot, I had no intention in the world to actually try and get every single Achievement. It wasn't until last year, when Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was announced, that the temptation got me. I decided that I wanted to spend the time I was waiting for CB4, on getting every single Achievement in the notoriously hard first Crash Bandicoot and earn some serious bragging rights, and what a challenge that was! Getting through the game is challenging enough on its own, especially if you're not familiar with the series. Luckily, I sat on years of experience, and getting through it this time wasn't as hard as I remembered from the remake's release in 2017. Maybe I've just gotten better at games, somehow.

But then, the big challenge came! I had to get a Gold Relic or better in the Time Trial on every single level, which involves getting through each and every one of them really, really swiftly, and without dying. I sat there, for hours and hours dying and dying over and over again. But each time I did, I also got a little bit better. The satisfaction of finally making it in a level after 50+ attempts (just a guess, as counting would probably make me go crazy), and seeing that sweet Gold Relic with just milliseconds to spare - that very feeling made it all worth it. I made it to the two hardest levels at last (Stormy Ascent and The High Road), and finally I had unlocked every single shiny Achievement in the game. The completion rate on that is about 0.8%, so this is one of my biggest achievements as a gamer ever. I wouldn't do it again, though.

Far Cry 3 - Eirik Furu

Ubisoft has been known for what many call check-list games for around a decade now, and I'm not the only one that finds satisfaction in this. Just forgetting about the outside world while exploring cool environments and completing simple, usually fun tasks, will make hours go by in the blink of an eye, and the same applies to many of the French company's Achievement lists.

Far Cry 3 is a great example of this. Besides being rewarded for progressing through the story, you'll also get the pleasant notifications and sounds popping up for basically just enjoying yourself and pushing boundaries on the tropical island. Try to manipulate the dynamic wildlife in different ways to both see some interesting and hilarious situations unfold and get an Achievement for luring and killing a predator. Does it tempt you to see if the 100 meter drop is survivable because of the ocean below? There's only one way to find out. Playing poker is always fun, so why not earn some cash and get an Achievement while you're at it?

Check out how good you are with the bow by killing a target more than 70 meters away or just explore the beautiful beaches to see if Vaas actually did bury that guy like on the cover. Then, when you've pretty much made this astonishing place your own, try out the different co-op missions once before crossing off the final Achievement on your list. Who doesn't like an Achievement list that rewards you for completing the story, finding all the collectibles, trying out cool stuff, testing your skills and just entices you to at least get a tiny taste of multiplayer?

Hannah Montana: The Movie Game - Jonas Mäki

I usually don't care a whole lot about Achievements, but I prefer to have them than not. Therefore, I usually don't spend a whole lot of time unlocking everything and I do not have the maximum score in a whole lot of games, other than those where it's good fun because of smart challenges (which does not include collecting things in games where it does not make sense). But one game I have a rock solid 1000 out of a 1000 points is Hannah Montana: The Movie for Xbox 360.

I went to Game in my hometown in northern Sweden more than a decade ago to get something new to play, as this was before digital sales on consoles became a staple. I can't really remember what I was looking for, but as I didn't find anything interesting, I decided to go for something that I'd never play. Just for fun, to try out something completely different from what I normally play. As you've already figured out, this became Hannah Montana: The Movie.

So, I ended up herding hogs, made smaller performances, flirted with boys, rode around on Hannah's horse Blue Jeans and learned how to do the Hoedown Throwdown (something I still remember how to do to this day). The game was actually more fun than I'd like to admit with a good variation in gameplay and great controls, which ended up with me finishing the game and getting the 1000 out of a 1000 points. I'm still sort of marked from this experience as I have the Hannah Montana über hit 'Best of Both Worlds' in my Spotify playlist. So, sue me.

These are just a few of our favourite games that we have 100% completed on Xbox. Be sure to take a look at the similar list that we recently published for our favourite PlayStation Platinum Trophies.