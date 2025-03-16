Belgrade sees largest anti-government protest in decades

HQ

On a crisp Saturday morning in Belgrade, the city's streets became a sea of protesters, their chants echoing against the backdrop of government buildings, demanding accountability from those in power.

The rally, one of the largest the Serbian capital has seen in years, was sparked by outrage over the fatal collapse of a railway station roof in Novi Sad. This tragedy, which claimed 15 lives, has ignited widespread accusations of government corruption and negligence.

Tens of thousands gathered to demand accountability, with the mood at times festive but charged with frustration. As protesters marched between key landmarks, they voiced their anger over government misconduct, corruption, and media suppression.

Although the demonstration remained largely peaceful, sporadic violence led to the arrest of 13 individuals. For now, it remains to be seen whether these growing protests will compel the government to take substantial action.