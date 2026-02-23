Belgrade derby halted when a part of the stands set on fire

HQ

The match between Crvena zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and Partizan on Sunday, the derby in Belgrade, also called the Eternal derby, ended in 3-0 for the local team, the Red Star, propelling them to the first place in the Belgian SuperLiga, four points ahead of Partizan.

The match, however, had to be stopped when a fire broke out in the stand where the visitor supporters were, and the firefighters had to intervene. It is not clear what started the fire, but it's suspected that there where the visitng Partizan ultras who set the stadium on fire with the flares, as it happened right after Arnautović's second goal for the local team.

Thanks to a quick response by firefighters, the fire was extinguished and the match resumed, with Red Star scoring a third goal. Thankfully, there no reported injuries, even when supporters had to move away due to the fire, but the images of the seats in fire and the stadium covered in smokes were breathtaking.