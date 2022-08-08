Belgium's ban on loot boxes has proved to be pointless

HQ

It was in the spring of 2018 that Belgium decided to ban loot boxes from games altogether. At the time, Belgium's government and lawmakers considered loot boxes to be a disguised form of hazard gambling that also targeted children, which made them see red. Now, however, a recent study has revealed that Belgium's current politicians don't give a damn about their "new" legislation and that 82% of all mobile games released in the country contain loot boxes.

The study states:

"Paid loot boxes remained widely available amongst the 100 highest-grossing iPhone games in Belgium: 82.0% continued to generate revenue through a randomised monetisation method, as did 80.2% of games rated suitable for young people aged 12+. The Belgian 'ban' on loot boxes has not been effectively enforced."

Absurd.