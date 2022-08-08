Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Belgium's ban on loot boxes has proved to be pointless

82% of the highest 100 grossing iPhone games in the country feature the monetisation states a new study.

It was in the spring of 2018 that Belgium decided to ban loot boxes from games altogether. At the time, Belgium's government and lawmakers considered loot boxes to be a disguised form of hazard gambling that also targeted children, which made them see red. Now, however, a recent study has revealed that Belgium's current politicians don't give a damn about their "new" legislation and that 82% of all mobile games released in the country contain loot boxes.

The study states:
"Paid loot boxes remained widely available amongst the 100 highest-grossing iPhone games in Belgium: 82.0% continued to generate revenue through a randomised monetisation method, as did 80.2% of games rated suitable for young people aged 12+. The Belgian 'ban' on loot boxes has not been effectively enforced."

Absurd.

