Belgium moves to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Belgium has confirmed it will recognise a Palestinian state during this month's UN General Assembly, aligning itself with a growing number of Western nations backing statehood.

The move, announced by Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Tuesday, and presented as part of a French- and Saudi-led initiative, is framed as both a humanitarian response to the crisis in Gaza and a political signal against Israel's settlement expansion.

Alongside recognition, Belgium plans targeted sanctions on Israeli entities. The decision comes as European partners remain divided over how far to pressure Israel, while Washington insists Palestinian statehood can only emerge through direct talks.