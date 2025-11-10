Belgium invites 150,000 young people to join a new voluntary military service

HQ

We just got the news that Belgium has sent 149,000 letters to 17-year-olds encouraging them to consider a one-year voluntary military service beginning in 2026.

Selected recruits will receive €2,000 net per month, as the Defence Ministry seeks to boost the country's understaffed armed forces. Minister Theo Francken said the aim is to show defence as a real career option at a time of rising security concerns.

A push to increase military ranks

The army currently recruits around 2,800 soldiers a year, not enough to reach the government's goal of 40,000 troops by the end of the decade. Applications for the new program will open in January 2026 for young adults aged 18 to 25, with the first 500-person cohort starting in September 2026.

Training will include 10 weeks of basic instruction followed by specialised preparation for naval, air or land forces. Francken stressed the letters are informational only, with no obligation to join. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised the move, warning of a potential militarisation of society.