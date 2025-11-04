Belgium investigates possible "spy operation" after drones spotted near nuclear air base

HQ

Belgian authorities are investigating what they suspect to be a foreign espionage operation after drones were detected flying near Kleine Brogel Air Base, a military installation believed to house United States tactical nuclear weapons.

Defense Minister Theo Francken said that drones appeared near the base on two consecutive nights, from November 1 to 3, in what he described as a two-phase operation.

"The first phase included small drones to test the radio frequencies of our security services," Francken told public broadcaster RTBF (via Defense News). "The second used larger drones to destabilize the area and people. It resembles a spy operation, by whom, I don't know."

The incident marks the latest in a series of 14 unidentified drone sightings across Europe over the past two months, targeting primarily military sites and dual-use airports.

Kleine Brogel hosts Belgium's F-16 fleet and is slated to receive F-35 fighter jets, the first of which arrived last month. The base is also one of several European sites believed to store United States nuclear weapons, though Washington does not officially confirm their locations.

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation estimates that about 100 United States tactical nuclear weapons are deployed across five NATO countries at six bases, including Kleine Brogel.

The wave of drone incursions peaked between September 20 and October 5, with multiple sightings reported in Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Belgium. Most flights occurred at night and involved groups of drones flying in formation.

A report by France's Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS) suggested that some of the incidents (particularly those over Denmark) may have had political motives, as the country currently holds the presidency of the EU Council.