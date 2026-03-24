Belgium deploys soldiers to protect Jewish sites

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Belgium has deployed soldiers to major cities including Brussels and Antwerp to reinforce security at Jewish institutions following a series of antisemitic attacks, according to authorities.

This comes after an explosion at a synagogue in Liège, which authorities described as an antisemitic act. Additional incidents in neighboring Netherlands (including an arson attack in Rotterdam and an explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam) have heightened concerns.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken said the deployment aims to ensure safety at synagogues, schools, and other community sites, stressing that security is a "basic right."

Authorities confirmed the military presence will be rolled out in phases, starting in Brussels and Antwerp before expanding to other cities such as Liège.

The measures come amid broader fears of increased threats against Jewish communities, as tensions linked to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran reverberate globally.